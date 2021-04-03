#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Can you name these retro treats?

Test your knowledge.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
SOON, MY FRIENDS, soon, we can break our Lenten vows.

The chocolate, the sugar, whatever it is, it is now yours.

We’ve tested you with ice creams, ice pops, chocolates, misc sweet treats, biscuits, fizzy drinks, and crisps and corn snacks

Now, last but not least, it’s time for a little trip down memory lane – look at the label (or, in some cases, the sweet itself), and tell us what retro treat you’re looking at.

Parma Ham
Parma Violets
Wham
Stinger

Roy of The Rovers
Chewy Log
Mr Freeze (Raspberry)
Refresher

Eat A Yolk
Rainbow Bridge Candy
Liquorice Allsorts
Blackjack

Liquorice Trance
Liquorice Laces
Walnut Whip
Speed Car Blues

Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Sour Blue Raspberry
Ritchie's Milky Mints
Opal Fruits
Flake

Dip Dab
Mini Eggs
Snowie
Jazzy
Freddo Bar
Twirl

Creme Egg
Taz Bar
Rolo Mint
Toffo Mint

Toffee Mints
Mint Tofts
Human Teeth
Mouth Bones

Animal Molars
Milk Teeth
Freaky Foot
That-A-Way
Woppa Apple
Woppa Spearmint

Woppa Lemon and Lime
Woppa Mint
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 1980s (or perhaps even before then)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 1990s
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 2000s
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 2010s
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

