REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized €2.2 million in herbal cannabis in Donegal during a joint-operation with An Garda Síochána.

The seizure was conducted yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation between the Revenue Custom Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), with assistance from the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit.

Approximately 112kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €2.2 million was seized by Revenue officers in the town of Ballybofey, which is located 22 kilometres west of Lifford.

Confirming the seizure, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 30s, who are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the North West Region.

“Investigations are ongoing.”