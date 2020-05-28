This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

3,000 taxpayers may have had their personal details accessed by fraudsters, Revenue says

Revenue has written to those affected.

By Sean Murray Thursday 28 May 2020, 5:27 PM
35 minutes ago 7,811 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110312
The log in page for Revenue's MyAccount
The log in page for Revenue's MyAccount
The log in page for Revenue's MyAccount

REVENUE HAS SAID it has written to approximately 3,000 taxpayers to tell them they may have had their personal details accessed by fraudsters.

This will have been caused by the individuals unwittingly providing information that would allow fraudsters to access details held in the user profile of their MyAccount.

This particular scam involved fake messages – purporting to come from Revenue – which link to a fraudulent website which seeks personal information from taxpayers.

Revenue said it never sends text messages requiring people to provide personal information via links, pop-up windows, reply text or email.

“Following an investigation by Revenue’s IT Department into this latest scam, we are contacting approximately 3,000 taxpayers to make them aware of our concerns that their personal details may have been accessed, the possible serious implications for them and to set out some practical things they can do to minimise the extent of any fraud perpetrated against them,” Revenue’s chief information officer John Barron said. 

According to Barron, the security of Revenue’s systems was not compromised “in any way” through the scam.

He said: “However, the nature of this particular type of scam has led to some taxpayers unwittingly compromising the security of their personal myAccount profile details by providing information such as their PPSN, Date of Birth and myAccount password to fraudsters.

This occurred after the taxpayer clicked on a link, in a text sent by fraudsters, which purported to be the Revenue ‘MyAccount’ log-in screen.

Barron said that once people unwittingly give these details, the fraudsters may then have been able to obtain bank details where these are recorded with Revenue. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam will have their MyAccount temporarily suspended with the letter due to arrive from Revenue advising them of the next steps to take. 

He added that Revenue never seeks personal information over a text and anyone who receives such a message purporting to be from Revenue should delete it immediately. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie