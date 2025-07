A LIMERICK TD has been heavily criticised for comments he made arguing that Irish people risk becoming a “minority” in Ireland.

Independent Ireland TD Richard O’Donoghue made the comments on the plinth at Leinster House today in the context of the presidential election.

His claim that “Irish people here could end up being a minority in years to come” has been branded a “dog whistle” and “dangerous” by other TDs.

O’Donoghue stated that his party wants to support a candidate for the forthcoming presidential election who “supports our culture in this country, that it’s not obliterated”.

“We welcome other cultures in here, and we do that 100%, but we also want to make sure the Irish culture is recognised and set in stone for the future,” he said.

O’Donoghue added: “Once they want to protect our culture in this country and all the other cultures that come in here and enhance that, 100% I’m behind them. But I also want to make sure that the cultures are protected into the future.”

Asked by The Journal what he means by “protect our culture”, O’Donoghue said that when he visits other countries he respects the culture there, giving Dubai as an example.

“When you come to this country here, you also have to respect our own cultures that we have in our country ourselves. And respect our religion, if you have a religion. And if you have none, that’s fine too, but you have to work with those people.

“But if there is cultures in this country, I want those protected the same way as we recognise other people’s cultures when we go to their country,” he said.

Advertisement

He then added that as a result of population rise, “Irish people here could end up being a minority in years to come”.

“So that’s why I want our culture protected,” he said.

Reacting to O’Donoghue’s remarks, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the comment about Irish people becoming a minority was “ridiculous” and “untrue”.

“It’s really important that we call out narratives like that,” the Wicklow TD said.

“Our culture is strong and part of our culture is being inclusive and welcoming, the same way that we expected other nations to look after us when we needed to go overseas.”

She added: “To have a public representative say something like that is concerning. I think it is very concerning because public representatives have a responsibility to show leadership in this regard and not feed any of the misinformation that’s out there.”

Fellow Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne added that the comments were “dangerous” and could “fuel racism”.

“We’re seeing the real rise of the far right, the sowing of division in communities, and particularly around the housing issue. These comments have very real impacts in communities, and particularly on new communities and people of colour.

“We’re seeing a rise in racist graffiti. We’re seeing a rise in attacks, and it’s deeply worrying the social division that this is spreading. And the reality is it’s just not true,” Hearne said.

Similarly, People Before Profit Solidarity TD Paul Murphy branded O’Donoghue’s comment about Irish people becoming a minority a “dog whistle”.

Fellow People Before Profit Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger that there is “misinformation constantly” from some right wing TDs in the Dáil.