How many times has untreated wastewater overflowed into Dublin Bay since 2015? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
54.4: The percentage of all litter that cigarette items make up, according to the 2018 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System Report.
104: The number of times that untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant since the beginning of 2015.
8.2: The percentage that Ireland’s economy grew by last year, according to newly released figures from the Central Statistics Office.
92: The number of deportation orders made in respect to children last year by the Department of Justice & Equality last year.
€177,300: The amount of cash revenue officers seized from a passenger at Dublin Airport last week.
453: The number of people who have been hired by the revenue in preparation for Brexit.
€14 million: The cost of the steel rollercoaster planned for Tayto Park that An Bord Pleanála recently refused planning permission for in response to objections by four residents.
11: The number of food businesses that were issued closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in June.
20: The number of years Mark Cagney has spent as the anchor of Ireland AM. He recently announced he’s leaving the morning show at the end of July.
30 cent: The increase in the cost of parking in Dublin city from 15 July.
68.5%: The increase in hybrid and electric car sales so far this year, CSO figures show.
224,400: The number of people who tuned in to watch the Women’s World Cup final on RTÉ2.
