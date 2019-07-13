How many times has untreated wastewater overflowed into Dublin Bay since 2015? It's the week in numbers

Discoloured water pictured flowing into the River Liffey from the Ringsend plant earlier this month

Discoloured water pictured flowing into the River Liffey from the Ringsend plant earlier this month

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

54.4: The percentage of all litter that cigarette items make up, according to the 2018 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System Report.

104: The number of times that untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant since the beginning of 2015.

8.2: The percentage that Ireland’s economy grew by last year, according to newly released figures from the Central Statistics Office.

92: The number of deportation orders made in respect to children last year by the Department of Justice & Equality last year.

€177,300: The amount of cash revenue officers seized from a passenger at Dublin Airport last week.

453: The number of people who have been hired by the revenue in preparation for Brexit.

€14 million: The cost of the steel rollercoaster planned for Tayto Park that An Bord Pleanála recently refused planning permission for in response to objections by four residents.

11: The number of food businesses that were issued closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in June.

20: The number of years Mark Cagney has spent as the anchor of Ireland AM. He recently announced he’s leaving the morning show at the end of July.

30 cent: The increase in the cost of parking in Dublin city from 15 July.

68.5%: The increase in hybrid and electric car sales so far this year, CSO figures show.

224,400: The number of people who tuned in to watch the Women’s World Cup final on RTÉ2.