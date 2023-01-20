Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has been fined by UK police for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.
Sunak previously apologised for the “brief error of judgment” as he carried out a series of visits in Lancashire on Thursday.
Sunak was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling-up funding during a visit to the North of England.
Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.
“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”
