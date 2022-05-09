#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Rising fuel prices push motorists to reconsider their car usage

57% of adults surveyed said that they were changing or considering changing how frequently they use their car.

By Jamie McCarron Monday 9 May 2022, 12:05 PM
59 minutes ago 5,151 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5758497
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

CONSUMER RESEARCH FROM Aviva found that out of 1,000 people, most were seeking to drive less to reduce petrol and diesel costs.

32% of women and 22% of men said they are unable to make any changes to their current amount of time on the roads. 

The average monthly cost of fuel for Irish motorists is €180, with one third of those surveyed spending more than €200 each month.

Billy Shannon, managing director of personal lines at Aviva, said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices has caused people to re-evaluate their relationship with driving.

“The petrol pumps are one of the hardest hit areas in terms of inflation having seen significant increases in the last 12 months. Where once people might take the car out on the weekend for trips and travel, or use it for shorter journeys around their locality, many are now having to think about how they can economise and find alternative modes of transport where possible”.

During 2021 the price of petrol rose by 31%, with diesel increasing by 33%, according to AA Ireland.

This means that fuel for an average car, travelling 17,000km a year, will cost a driver approximately €800 more annually than it did in 2020.

Aviva’s survey also found that people aged 18-24 are most likely to walk more (80%) and to increase their use of public transport (78%) to save money on fuel.

4 in 10 drivers surveyed have not and will not change their driving behaviour due to a reliance on driving.

This figure varies in urban areas; with 14% in Dublin unable reduce their usage, compared to 41% in rural provinces such as Connaught and Ulster.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Shannon welcomed the fact that 1 in 10 people committed to cycling more frequently, with 69% of 18-24 year olds reporting to do so.

“While the impetus for change may be primarily down to financial constraints, it is none-the-less encouraging to see that lots of people are willing to get on their bikes and to walk more as it will have a positive knock-on effect on traffic congestion, the environment and on people’s overall physical health and wellness,” he said.

The government has referenced these rising fuel costs in recent initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

On Thursday Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan launched the online public consultation on the department’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy as well as a draft strategy for delivering a public charging network to support up to 194,000 electric cars and vans by 2025.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie