This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump's brother and 'best friend' Robert dies aged 71

The US president had visited his brother on Friday at a hospital in New York.

By AFP Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 7:53 AM
13 minutes ago 2,774 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5176945
US President Donald Trump pictured on Friday.
Image: Susan Walsh/AP/Press Association Images
US President Donald Trump pictured on Friday.
US President Donald Trump pictured on Friday.
Image: Susan Walsh/AP/Press Association Images

DONALD TRUMP’S YOUNGER brother Robert died yesterday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness, the US president has confirmed in a statement.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a White House statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The 74-year-old president had visited his brother on Friday at a hospital in New York, staying for about 45 minutes.

US media reports had reported that Robert Trump (71) was seriously ill, although there were no details.

Donald Trump, who was stopping in New York on the way to his golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend, told reporters on Friday only that “he’s having a hard time”.

While far less famous than his older brother, Robert Trump, who was born in 1948, had long been an integral part of the family real estate empire and was fiercely loyal to the president.

Injunction 

Robert Trump unsuccessfully went to court to try to get an injunction preventing publication of a book by his niece Mary Trump, called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The book, which paints Donald Trump as the product of a “toxic” family was a “disgrace”, Robert Trump said. Although a temporary restraining order was applied, a judge lifted this in July, allowing publication.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Donald Trump has previously called his brother “wonderful” and said they have “had a great relationship for a long time, from day one”.

Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka said on Twitter yesterday: “Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie