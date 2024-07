HOUSING ACADEMIC RORY Hearne has been selected by the Social Democrats to contest a seat in Dublin North-West in the next general election.

The party will be hoping to hold outgoing Social Democrats TD, and former leader of the party, Róisín Shortall’s seat in the constituency.

Shortall has held a seat in the constituency since 1992.

Hearne was officially confirmed as a candidate at a selection convention this evening in the Skylon Hotel, Drumcondra.

Hearne is currently associate professor in social policy at Maynooth University and is author of the book ‘Gaffs’, which proposes solutions to the housing crisis.

Hearne unsuccessfully ran in this year’s European elections, securing 15,023 first preference votes.

Speaking this evening, Hearne said he will work tirelessly to retain the seat held by Shortall.

Earlier this month, Shortall and her fellow Social Democrats co-founder Catherine Murphy both announced that they will not be contesting the next election.

“While hers are extremely big boots to fill, I am really excited about the challenge ahead,” Hearne said.

“As someone who has lived on Dublin’s northside for 20 years and is raising a young family here, I am acutely aware of the issues affecting the constituency – not least the housing crisis,” he added.

Shortall said she believes Hearne will make an “exceptional” TD for the area.

I know he shares my vision for improved public services, a properly functioning health service and housing that is genuinely affordable.

“From standing up to vulture funds to working with the homeless, Rory has been a powerful and empathic voice for the generation locked out of housing in Ireland. I wish him every success in the general election and look forward to campaigning with him.”