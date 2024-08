MORE THAN €7.2 million euro in suspected cocaine has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Acting on intelligence, Revenue officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) seized approximately 104 kg of cocaine at the Co Wexford port.

Two men (aged in their 40s and 50s) were arrested on Friday in connection with the seizure and are currently being detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations Eastern Region and Southern Region.

The seizure, made Thursday, came in the same week that €16 million worth of cannabis was seized at the Europort.

The cannabis seizure was made yesterday as part of an operation with Revenue agents.

The suspected illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers and Gardaí stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit which had disembarked a ferry.