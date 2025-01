THE ROTUNDA HOSPITAL opened a new state-of-the-art outpatient facility today in Dublin which represents a “major step forward” in the country’s maternity care.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin attended the official unveiling of the maternity hospital’s new premises for outpatient and ambulatory care at Hampson House in the newly refurbished Clery’s Quarter on North Earl Street.

The site was acquired by the HSE in 2023 and will cater to over 100,000 patients each year. It will facilitate maternity and paediatric outpatients along with colposcopy procedures, perinatal mental health care and radiology.

Speaking at the opening of the site, the Tánaiste remarked on the significance of the new facility in providing maternity patients with new “dignified” health infrastructure.

“The opening of Hampson House represents a major step forward in delivering modern and more dignified healthcare services to mothers, babies, and families in Ireland,” he said.

“This modern facility will not only enhance patient care but also enable the development of critical infrastructure at the Rotunda Hospital as it prepares to meet the needs of future generations.”

Master of the Rotunda, Professor Seán Daly, hailed the new facility as representing the hospital’s “broader vision” in delivering modern maternity care to Ireland’s families, adding: “Hampson House will expand the footprint of the Rotunda campus, ensuring that the strong relationship with the [local] community is enhanced even further.”

The relocation of outpatient services to North Earl Street, situated just behind the refurbished Clery’s Quarter on O’Connell Street, will permit the Rotunda Hospital to expand its Critical Care Wing on its Parnell Square campus.

The hospital submitted a planning application for the on-site project last month which will enable the provision of enhanced services including an expanded neonatal intensive care unit and radiology department.

Over the next few months, two new premises on Dominic Street and Cavendish Row will be become the latest additions to the Rotunda’s growing campus.