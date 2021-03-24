#Open journalism No news is bad news

'A game changer': 130km Royal Canal Greenway officially launches

The route stretches through Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 8:54 AM
A section of the Royal Canal Greenway in Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE ROYAL CANAL Greenway has officially launched today as Ireland’s longest greenway. 

The route stretches 130km along the historic 225-year-old canal, taking walkers and cyclists through Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford. 

The Greenway is a former towpath featuring 90 bridges, 33 locks, 17 harbours and four aqueducts. 

Greenway users can choose to complete the entire 130km flat, off-road trail or explore the shorter designated routes – ranging from 6km to 15km – between the 14 connection access points and towns. 

“We are delighted to launch the Royal Canal Greenway, a game changer for outdoor tourism and leisure in Ireland,” Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said. 

“As Ireland’s longest greenway, stretching from towns of Maynooth, Enfield, Mullingar, Longford and Cloondara, the Royal Canal Greenway has huge potential to serve as a haven for so many looking to get out and get active,” he said. 

Those wishing to experience the Royal Canal Greenway are advised to adhere to government guidelines on movement and social distancing. 

The €12 million project has been co-ordinated by Waterways Ireland. 

Hayley Halpin
