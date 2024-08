A NEW RSA campaign targeting young men has been described as “insensitive”, “misguided” and “ableist” by campaign groups and disability rights activists.

The campaign ad features a young man who has been disqualified from driving and states “when you lose your licence, you become reliant on other people to take you where you need to go and you become a burden for others”.

When you lose your licence, you become reliant on other people to take you where you need to go and you become a burden for others.

If you get caught drink or drug driving, you will be disqualified 🚫

The tagline for the new campaign is “lose your licence, lose your independence” and the RSA says the campaign is “designed to make disqualification more relevant to young male drivers in a novel way”, focusing on the loss of freedom and independence your licence gives you.

However, the ad campaign’s language, particularly around the framing of those unable to drive being seen as “a burden” for others has been described as ableist by disability rights campaigners.

Freelance journalist and disability advocate Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird said the ad’s focus on being a burden is an “ableist notion”, as many disabled people feel that way when they are forced to rely on lifts from parents or other loved ones.

I often feel like a burden because I am forced to rely on my mam and dad to give me lifts. It feels great to have this ableist notion repeated back at me by a government-affiliated organisation. Very validating 👍 https://t.co/YcBJfKoIbT — Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird (@niamhnih) August 19, 2024

Green Party TD Nessa Hourigan also criticised the ad, calling it “the worst kind of ableist, offensive, car brain nonsense they’ve [the RSA] ever produced”, adding that “people who cannot or do not drive are not a burden”.

The Dublin Central TD also called for the RSA to be disbanded and for the organisation to delete the Tweet featuring the new ad.

Disband the @RSAIreland . Not even a major reform can save it.



This is the worst kind of ableist, offensive, car brain nonsense they've ever produced. Money was spent on this ad. 🤯 People who cannot or do not drive are not a burden. Delete this tweet and delete the @RSAIreland https://t.co/WXtXWhk6X9 — Neasa Hourigan TD (@neasa_neasa) August 19, 2024

The Irish Cycling Campaign also voiced “deep concerns” with the new campaign, calling it “part of a troubling pattern of ineffective and misguided road safety initiatives by the RSA in recent years”.

Neasa Bheilbigh, Chairperson of the Irish Cycling Campaign said “this campaign is emblematic of the RSA’s persistent failure to create effective road safety education”, adding, “for too long, many of the campaigns the RSA has produced either miss the mark or are outright insensitive, and this latest effort is no different. It trivialises the serious behaviours that lead to licence disqualification and reinforces harmful stereotypes about independence”.

The Irish Cycling Campaign also criticised the RSA’s use of ableist language, which suggests that individuals who do not have a driving licence are less independent or capable, a perspective that is out of touch with the realities of many people who do not drive, whether by choice, necessity or disability. This messaging is not only insensitive but also distracts from the more pressing issue of ensuring the safety of all road users.

Non-profit disability activists Access For All Ireland said in a lot of cases a car is the only option for people with disabilities “due to bad infrastructure and the lack of accessible inclusive public transport”, saying RSA should be “mindful of that when using ableist imagery and language in a national campaign”.

As people with disabilities and carers we don’t find those who need to be privately transported due to bad infrastructure and the lack of accessible inclusive public transport a “burden”.



In a lot of cases it’s a families only option the @RSAIreland should be mindful of that… https://t.co/TXrkjvbBFX — Access For All Ireland (@AccessForAll7) August 20, 2024

The RSA told The Journal “the campaign is aimed at tackling dangerous driving behaviours, particularly among younger male drivers”.

They added the campaign was developed following feedback from focus groups with young drivers earlier this year.

“Participants in the focus groups admitted that being forced to ask for lifts from friends and relatives due to a driving ban was something they dreaded. They perceived their licence as being the key to their independence and they indicated that the prospective loss of their licence could fundamentally shift their driving behaviours”, the RSA continued.

“As such, the campaign focuses on their perception of the consequences of losing their licence. It aims to show young male drivers what it is like to become a burden to others, and to encourage safe and responsible behaviours on the road. It highlights the message of an automatic disqualification if caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs”.