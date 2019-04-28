This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New online booking system for driving tests to be launched in the autumn

Currently the national average waiting time for a driving test is eight weeks.

By Christina Finn Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 6:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,056 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4606171
Image: Shutterstock/Bjoern Wylezich
Image: Shutterstock/Bjoern Wylezich

LEARNER DRIVERS WILL be able to schedule and manage their driving test online, under new plans by the Road Safety Authority (RSA). 

According to Correspondence released under the Freedom of Information, the new driving test ICT system is currently being built, but the target launch date of the new site is September 2019. 

One of the main features of the system is customers will be able to schedule and manage their own applications.

Currently, drivers can book and cancel their test online by filling out an online form. They cannot book over the phone. 

Since the introduction of new legislation to clamp down on learner drivers driving unaccompanied, there has been added pressure on the system due to an increase in numbers applying for the test. 

As of last month, the recruitment of eight new testers was underway, with a further 14 testers getting trained up.

Currently the national average waiting time for a driving test is eight weeks. 

Despite the wait time, the RSA said no shows for tests is still a problem.

Under the new online system, it is hoped that it will be more manageable for people to book and cancel the test where necessary. 

