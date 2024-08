THE ROAD SAFETY Authority could lose its responsibility for NCT and driving tests, which is a move recommended in a draft report on the organisation, Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless has said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio today, Lawless said that the RSA “perhaps needs to go back to basics” and focus on its road safety promotion remit, adding that “all options are on the table” when it comes to reforming the agency.

The draft report seen by Lawless recommends that the RSA be relieved of its testing duties, which Lawless described as a “likely” outcome. Although a new funding model would be needed as most of the agency’s income comes from test fees.

“It is overdue,” Lawless said of the report. “And it’s prompted partly from ongoing operational issues with the NCT testing, driver testing,” Lawless said, pointing to a backlog left by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There were very significant and unacceptable delays coming on the back of Covid and they have been brought back into service levels in terms of waiting times, but they’re still not quite where they need to be. There’s still some delays outstanding.”

Lawless said that the RSA’s managing of testing could detract from its “core mission” of “ultimately road safety advocacy and awareness campaigns”.

“So we need to have a look and see is the RSA, as currently structured, as currently resourced, really optimising its core mission, which is road safety advocacy? And is everything else where it should be in terms of ownership and agencies and responsibilities?” Lawless said.

Lawless suggested that there could be a new national agency set up to take over testing.