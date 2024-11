THE ROAD SAFETY Authority is set to be split into two independent agencies under a plan that has been approved by the Government.

The final report from the independent external review of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), carried out by Indecon Economic Consultants, was published today.

The external review was a “thorough and comprehensive examination of RSA organisational structures, funding model, service provision and strategic goals”.

The core recommendation is that there should be a separation between the two key responsibilities of the RSA, which are the delivery of road safety customer services and wider road safety public interest activities.

It is envisaged that one agency will focus on the delivery of services and operations and the other will be responsible for wider road safety initiatives including media campaigns, education and research.

This core recommendation was accepted by the Government, and the Government also approved the “development of a comprehensive implementation plan to progress this reform”.

A spokesperson from the Department of Transport said the move will “bring about a radical transformation in how State road safety activities are coordinated and implemented”.

The reform will happen on a phases basis and a Departmental Group will be established to consider and progress its implementation of the Review.

And to ensure “continuity and leadership”, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will make a direct appointment of the next Chair of the RSA.

The term of the previous chair, Liz O’Donnell, ended in October.

The report called for “radical changes” and said the recommendations are “designed to inform a whole-of-Government response to the very worrying recent increase in road fatalities and serious injuries”.

It also recommended that fees for RSA customer services – such as testing and licensing – be reviewed given the “current unsustainable funding model” for the agency.

The consultants said this is “likely to require an increase in fees in 2025 and modest increases in subsequent years”.

However, it recommended that fee increases should be conditional on substantially meeting service level targets.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today said that there “has been a positive transformation in safety on Irish roads in recent decades”, with the number of annual road deaths declining from 365 in 2006 when the RSA was established to a record low of 133 in 2021.

But Ryan acknowledged that “recent years have seen this long-term improvement go into reverse”.

“It is incumbent on everyone working in the sector to look at what we’re doing and change the approach to ensure our roads are as safe as possible,” said Ryan.

He added that the reform of the RSA “aims to deliver a more effective whole-of-Government response to the deteriorating fatality and serious injury trends on Irish roads”.

Ryan also thanked outgoing RSA Chair Liz O’Donnell and she “can be proud that under her stewardship in 2021, Ireland recorded its lowest number of road deaths since records began”.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell said the recent rise in fatalities “can be reversed with additional Exchequer resources and an all-of-government approach”.

-With additional reporting from Press Association