RTÉ IS SEEKING expressions of interest to create a “long list” of presenters on 2FM following the departure of a number of high-profile presenters from the station.

The national broadcaster issued a callout on its website for new recruits, saying that RTÉ 2FM “has presenting roles available”.

“We are creating a long list of presenters – refreshed every two years – who would appeal to a 15–34-year-old audience,” RTÉ said.

It said that when a presenting role becomes available, a shortlist will be created from the long list using a weighted criteria.

According to the callout, piloting may be required from any applicants when final selections are being made for the schedule. Those interested in the role must be over 18 to apply.

Advertisement

Last week, Donncha O’Callaghan became the latest presenter to announce that he was leaving 2FM. He will presenter his final show on the station on 5 July.

The 2 Johnnies announced that they were giving up their slot on 2FM at the end of May, while Doireann Garrihy presented her final show on the station on 31 May.

Jennifer Zamparelli also recently left after more than a decade at the station, saying it was “time for me to move on”.

Chief executive of 2fm Dan Healy has faced questions about whether the departures are linked to new rules at RTÉ aimed at identifying conflicts of interest, including work done by presenters by other brands or organisations and any payment received for external activities.

However, Healy told Today with Claire Byrne in May that the departures could not be attributed to a “single thing”.

“But you’re attributing it to single thing and what I’m saying is, it’s not that it’s nuanced, it is genuinely nuanced,” he said.

All of the presenters that have left the station have high profiles and significant media careers outside of 2FM.