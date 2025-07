SEARCHES ARE UNDERWAY after the fuselage of a passenger plane, which disappeared in Russia overnight, was found, the local emergencies ministry has said.

Approximately 40 people were on board when the alarm was raised shortly before 1.30pm local time (5.30am Irish time).

The plane disappeared from radars in the Amur oblast in the east of the country.

A search began shortly after and a rescue helicopter found a ‘burning fuselage’, belonging to the aircraft, just over an hour in to the search.

Search and rescue teams are heading to the scene, the emergency ministry said in a post to Telegram.

The AN-24 passenger plane belongs to regional airliner Angara did not respond to air traffic control towers at Tynda Airport.