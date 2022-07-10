#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 18°C Sunday 10 July 2022
At least six peopled killed by Russian strike on east Ukraine apartments

Rockets hit a town of about 12,000 people.

By Press Association Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 10:57 AM
11 minutes ago 296 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5813131
RUSSIAN ROCKETS HAVE hit the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar, killing at least six people and destroying a five-storey apartment building.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said about three dozen people could be trapped in the rubble. Rescuers have made contact with two people who are under the wreckage.

Kyrylenko said the town of about 12,000 people was hit by Uragan rockets, which are fired from truck-borne systems.

Chasiv Yar is about 12 miles south-east of Kramatorsk, a city that is expected to be a major target of Russian forces as they grind west.

The Donetsk region is one of two provinces along with Luhansk that make up the Donbas region, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Last week, Russia captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the Donbas, despite assessments they were taking an operational pause, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said yesterday.

After the seizure of Lysychansk, some analysts predicted Moscow’s troops would take some time to rearm and regroup.

But Haidai said: “So far there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before.”

He later said the Russian bombardment of Luhansk was suspended because Ukrainian forces had destroyed ammunition depots and barracks used by the Russians.

