Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a seventh day.

  • Russian airborne troops have landed in Ukraine’s second city, sparking immediate and “ongoing” fighting, according to the Ukrainian military.
  • US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a “dictator” in his keynote annual State of the Union address.
  • Biden also announced that Russian aircraft will be banned from US airspace.
  • Russia yesterday stepped up its bombing campaign, hitting Kyiv’s main television tower, two residential buildings in a town north west of the city and local government headquarters in Kharkiv.
  • The EU has banned Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc.

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here's a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:

  • Russian airborne troops have landed in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, sparking immediate and “ongoing” fighting, the Ukrainian military said.
  • US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a “dictator” in his keynote annual State of the Union address, saying Russia faces withering economic and diplomatic isolation.
  • Biden also announced that Russian aircraft will be banned from US airspace.
  • Russia yesterday stepped up its bombing campaign, hitting Kyiv’s main television tower, two residential buildings in a town north west of the city and local government headquarters in Kharkiv.
  • Russian checkpoints have encircled the Black Sea city of Kherson. Its port and railway station are now in Russian hands, according to the mayor.
  • More than 677,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN’s refugee agency says, with the number rising rapidly.
  • Russia has blocked an independent TV channel and a liberal radio station, tightening a virtual media blackout on news of the war. The EU, meanwhile, has banned Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc.  

