A RUSSIAN DRONE last night struck a cover built to contain radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The drone is said to have struck the “New Safe Confinement”, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

However, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “radiation levels have not increased” at this site.

In a post on social media, Zelenskyy said that last night, “a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant”.

This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,…

Zelenskyy noted that the shelter was built by Ukraine, alongside some EU countries and the United States, “all those committed to real security for humanity”.

“The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia,” said Zelenskyy.

He described the incident as a “terrorist threat to the entire world”.

While he said that the shelter to contain radiation had been damaged, Zelenskyy added that the fire has been extinguished, and as of now, “radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored”.

Damage caused to the shelter IAEA IAEA

However, he cautioned that initial assessments have shown the damage to be “significant”.

“Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities,” added Zelenskyy.

“Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric.

“This means that (Russian president Vladimir) Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.

“That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions.”

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – a body that promotes that “safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technology – also reported an “explosion” at the site at around 1.50am local time.

Image of damage caused by the overnight strike Volodymyr Zelenskyy Volodymyr Zelenskyy

It added that as of now, there is “no indication of a breach in the New Safe Confinement’s inner containment”.

The IAEA said the explosion caused a fire, and that fire safety personnel and vehicles responded within minutes.

It added that “radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable” and that the IAEA is monitoring the situation.

During the night of 13-14 Feb, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof. pic.twitter.com/Ee5NSRgDo8 — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) February 14, 2025

The IAEA’s director general Rafael MarianoGrossi said that last night’s incident at Chernobyl and recent increase in military activity around Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant underline persistent nuclear safety risks.

“There is no room for complacency, and the IAEA remains on high alert,” he said.