Thursday 16 December 2021
Ryanair removes 'anti-vax' passenger who was filmed shouting conspiracy theories from flight

The man was attempting to fly from London to Dublin.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 8:12 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

RYANAIR HAS CONFIRMED it removed an unruly passenger who managed to board one of its flights and started shouting anti-vaccine claims as well as other unfounded conspiracy theories. 

The man, who says in a video that Covid is a scam and that the new world order is behind the “plandemic”, boarded a flight from London Stansted yesterday. It was destined for Dublin

A passenger onboard the flight began filming the incident. It was then shared on social media. 

In the video, the man says that the vaccine is poison and that nobody should be forced to get a test before flying. 

Currently those travelling from the UK to Ireland are being told to take antigen tests on five consecutive days after their arrival here. 

A negative Covid test, a vaccine cert and/or proof of recent recovery from Covid are also required to board a flight from Britain to Dublin. 

A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed there was an incident on the flight 

“An individual on this flight from London Stansted to Dublin (15 Dec) was removed by the crew after breaching airport security and becoming disruptive on board. 

“The safety and security of all Ryanair flights is our number one priority and we will not allow passengers to travel who do not fully comply with safety and security regulations.”

 

