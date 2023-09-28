Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 28 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dublin Airport
Ryanair to cancel several flights from October due to Boeing delivery delays
The number of Ryanair aircraft based in Dublin will be reduced by two.
7.4k
0
Updated 46 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 46 minutes ago

RYANAIR IS CANCELLING a number of flights from the end of October as a scheduled delivery of aircraft has fallen short.

The airline has confirmed that it expected to receive 27 aircraft from Boeing between September and December.

However, due to delays in production, repairs and deliveries, it now expects to only receive 14 aircraft between October and December.

It has not confirmed exactly how many flights will be affected but CEO Michael O’Leary said that impacted passengers will be contacted in the coming days.

“Passengers will be offered reaccommodation on alternative flights or full refunds as they so wish,” O’Leary said in a statement.

“We apologise sincerely to passengers for any inconvenience caused by these delivery delays this winter.” 

To adjust its schedule, Ryanair is reducing the number of aircraft based in Charleroi by three and in Dublin by two. It will reduce five aircraft across four Italian bases, including Bergamo, Naples and Pisa, and also make reductions at airports in the East Midlands, Porto, and Cologne.

O’Leary said that Ryanair is “working closely with Boeing and their supplier, Spirit, to minimise these delivery delays”.

“It is deeply regrettable that production problems in Wichita and in Seattle have yet again delayed Boeing’s contracted deliveries to Ryanair this winter.

“We are in regular dialogue with Boeing and our primary objective is to ensure we get delivery of all 57 contracted B737 aircraft before the end of May 2024.”

Last week, the airline announced that it was cancelling multiple routes based out of Dublin and moving aircraft elsewhere in Europe due to airport charges at Dublin Airport.

However, the airport’s operator challenged Ryanair’s claims, saying the airline was making “false claims” about charges.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags