Ryanair to cancel several flights from October due to Boeing delivery delays

LAST UPDATE | 46 minutes ago
RYANAIR IS CANCELLING a number of flights from the end of October as a scheduled delivery of aircraft has fallen short.
The airline has confirmed that it expected to receive 27 aircraft from Boeing between September and December.
However, due to delays in production, repairs and deliveries, it now expects to only receive 14 aircraft between October and December.
It has not confirmed exactly how many flights will be affected but CEO Michael O’Leary said that impacted passengers will be contacted in the coming days.
“Passengers will be offered reaccommodation on alternative flights or full refunds as they so wish,” O’Leary said in a statement.
“We apologise sincerely to passengers for any inconvenience caused by these delivery delays this winter.”
To adjust its schedule, Ryanair is reducing the number of aircraft based in Charleroi by three and in Dublin by two. It will reduce five aircraft across four Italian bases, including Bergamo, Naples and Pisa, and also make reductions at airports in the East Midlands, Porto, and Cologne.
O’Leary said that Ryanair is “working closely with Boeing and their supplier, Spirit, to minimise these delivery delays”.
“It is deeply regrettable that production problems in Wichita and in Seattle have yet again delayed Boeing’s contracted deliveries to Ryanair this winter.
“We are in regular dialogue with Boeing and our primary objective is to ensure we get delivery of all 57 contracted B737 aircraft before the end of May 2024.”
Last week, the airline announced that it was cancelling multiple routes based out of Dublin and moving aircraft elsewhere in Europe due to airport charges at Dublin Airport.
However, the airport’s operator challenged Ryanair’s claims, saying the airline was making “false claims” about charges.
