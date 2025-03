SARAH LAVIN HAS qualified for the final of the women’s 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics championships after running 7.94 seconds to seal second place in the semi-final in the Netherlands.

Lavin, who won her heat last night in 7.93 seconds, looked comfortable in the first of the semi-finals, coming in just behind Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland who clocked 7.84 seconds.

The final takes place at 8.43pm Irish time tonight, with Lavin going through as the fourth-fastest automatic qualifier.

“I didn’t do it the easy way. I got my touchdowns from yesterday’s race and I really made an embarrassment of myself when I got the times of the first hurdle. I was like, ‘God, come on, now. That’s where we’re going to make it.’

“I probably did it there but then I don’t know what happened between one and two, I gave it all back. So, I’m disappointed with that but at the same time, I’d rather it happen there to make sure it doesn’t happen later on. All that was up for grabs was the big Q. We’re in, we have a spot.

“To run .94 and not have the perfect race. I did a misstep on the run-off and I wasn’t sure if it was just before the line or after. That gave me a little mini heart attack when I was looking at the board.”

'We're in, we have a spot' - @sarahlavin_ happy to have reached the 60m hurdles final, in spite of her view that the semi-final run wasn't quite perfect #IrishAthletics | #Apeldoorn2025 #rtesport pic.twitter.com/XlEfLBavzx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 7, 2025

Second spot for @sarahlavin_ in time of 7.94 as she qualifies for the final of the 60m hurdles #IrishAthletics | #Apeldoorn2025 #rtesport pic.twitter.com/JgfWhRas7D — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 7, 2025

Written by Sinead Farrell and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.