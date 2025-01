SAUDI ARABIA HAS asked Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to work on a new version of its national anthem, according to a senior official.

“We discussed a lot about many future projects that I hope will see the light of day soon… including rearranging the Saudi national anthem with different instruments,” General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh posted on X.

Advertisement

The Saudi anthem “Aash Al-Malik” (“Long Live The King”) was written in 1947 by Egyptian composer Abdul Rahman Al-Khateeb, at the request of founding monarch King Abdulaziz, and it’s current version is in the “Arab fanfare” style common in the region in that era.

It was not immediately clear why the authorities were looking to revamp the anthem, but it seems to be part of an image makeover effort by the conservative kingdom.

So with reports of Zimmer working on a new version of the Saudi Arabia national anthem, would you like to see an updated version of Amhrán na bhFiann?