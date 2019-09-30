This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saudi crown prince denies ordering murder of US-based journalist Khashoggi last year

The journalist entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey nearly a year ago and his body has never been found.

By Press Association Monday 30 Sep 2019, 5:26 PM
17 minutes ago 569 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4831099
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in October 2018.
Image: Hasan Jamali
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in October 2018.
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in October 2018.
Image: Hasan Jamali

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE Mohammed bin Salman has said he takes “full responsibility” for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a TV interview, but he denies allegations that he ordered the killing.

Khashoggi’s killing was a “heinous crime” and a “mistake” by agents of the Saudi government, the crown prince has told the US programme 60 Minutes. 

Saudi Arabia has charged 11 people over Khashoggi’s death.

The journalist entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey on 2 October 2018 and never emerged. His body has never been found.

A UN report said Saudi Arabia bore responsibility for the killing and that the crown prince’s possible role should be investigated.

“This was a heinous crime,” Prince Mohammed told the programme.

“But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”

The journalist had criticised the crown prince in columns for The Washington Post newspaper. 

Asked if he ordered the murder of Khashoggi, Prince Mohammed replied: “Absolutely not.”

“Some think that I should know what three million people working for the Saudi government do daily,” the crown prince said.

“‘It’s impossible that the three million would send their daily reports to the leader or the second-highest person in the Saudi government.”

In an interview on Thursday, Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz told The Associated Press that responsibility for his killing “was not limited to the perpetrators”.

She added that she wanted Prince Mohammed to tell her: “Why was Jamal killed? Where is his body? What was the motive for this murder?”

The Saudi consulate in Istanbul where the journalist was killed had been bugged and Turkish intelligence recorded the planning and the execution.

Human rights lawyer and member of the House of Lords Baroness Helena Kennedy has listened to parts of the recording after being invited to join a team headed by Agnes Callamard, the UN’s special rapporteur for extrajudicial killing, who is investigating the case.

Kennedy told BBC’s Panorama programme: “The horror of listening to somebody’s voice, the fear in someone’s voice, and that you’re listening to something live. It makes a shiver go through your body.”

She added: “You can hear them laughing. It’s a chilling business. They’re waiting there knowing that this man is going to come in and he’s going to be murdered and cut up.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie