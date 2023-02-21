Public warned not to click on scam link claiming to be for 'electricity benefits'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A FRAUDULENT LINK purporting to lead to a page to claim electricity benefits is circulating after details of a new cost of living package emerged yesterday evening.
The government is warning the public not to click on the link, which is designed to lead users to a website that resembles gov.ie, or enter any personal details.
“We have been notified of messages with a link to a site that looks like gov.ie asking people to click to claim electricity benefits,” the government warning said.
“Government departments and agencies or your bank will never phone, text, email or video call you unexpectedly asking for your bank details.
“Never give your bank details, passwords or personal details if it seems a bit odd or out of the blue.”
Government ministers are discussing a suite of social protection measures at a Cabinet meeting today to form a package of one-off supports to help people hit by the high cost of living.
It is understood the payments will feature a €200 lump sum for social welfare recipients, including pensioners, carers, those on disability and working family payments, lone parents, and those on the widow’s pension.
An extra €100 child benefit payment will be made, as well as an extra €100 for the back to school clothing and footware allowance.
A €200 electricity credit is due to be paid to households in March, but this was already planned and did not arise from the new package.
