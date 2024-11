THE SCHOOL OF a young girl who was seriously injured during an attack on Parnell Square has said the “trauma is still very real” on the first anniversary of the incident.

The young girl, now aged six, was critically injured following a multiple stabbing at Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire in Parnell Square on 23 November, 2023.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, were also injured in the attack.

Later in the same evening, rioting broke out in Dublin City centre and a garda investigation into the Dublin riots is ongoing.

In a statement on the anniversary of the attack, Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire said both the multiple stabbing incident and the riots which followed it “were deeply traumatic experiences for our pupils, their parents, our staff and the wider school community”.

“From the moment the critical incident occurred, our focus has been on helping the children and the wider school community – many of whom are still receiving therapeutic supports – to recover,” added the school statement.

The school said it is “extraordinarily grateful to all who provided help and support at the time and since”.

The statement added: “Because the trauma is still very real for so many in the school community – and the healing process will take some time yet – we are determined not to do anything which might re-traumatise our pupils, staff and their families.”

The school said it would not be issuing any further comment on the anniversary of the attack.

Meanwhile, in an update posted recently on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her family reflected on the anniversary of the attack.

Her family said they “don’t wish to remember the tragedy, we choose rebirth, triumph, resilience”.

“So much has happened, and our little girl has endured so much, yet she still manages to bolster a smile,” said the update.

The update noted that the young girl has “had to relearn being a child, with extreme limitations”.

This includes not being able to move or communicate as she was previously able to.

“We are on the home stretch for home,” said the family.

The family said the young girl has made “great progress” and added: “It is a lot to take in, for all of those involved, the children, the parents, the school staff.

“I would like to thank everyone for the love and support over these 12 months.”

Riad Bouchaker, 50, who has no fixed abode, was charged on 21 December with the attempted murders of two girls and a boy, as well as assault and production of the 36-centimetre knife.

He remains in custody on remand pending trial.