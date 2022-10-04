Sculptor behind design destroyed by fire vows to return '50 times' if he has to

THE SCULPTOR BEHIND a Waterford project that has been destroyed by fire has vowed to return to the design “another 50 times” if he has to.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the large wooden sculpture featured on Waterford’s Greenway route was destroyed.

The damage was discovered on Friday morning.

The sculpture was erected earlier in March in collaboration with the South East Technological University as a biodiversity project in tribute to an Irish mythological goddess called ‘Éiriu’.

Éiriu before it was destroyed. Source: Special Branch Carvers

But the centre of the sculpture is now a just mound of ash, with only the outstretched hand and feet remaining.

Gardaí are treating it as an incident of criminal damage and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Éiriu was carved by a team led by John Hayes of Special Branch Carvers.

He’s a master wood craftsman who has designed other works including the 23 metre sword lying in Waterford’s Viking Triangle.

Speaking to The Journal, Hayes said the South East Technological University is still “trying to wrap its head around the fact that Éiriu is gone”.

He added that the university is meeting “to see what the solution is”.

However, Hayes said he is trying to put a positive spin on it: “We will come back out and if we have to do it another 50 times, we’ll figure out a way to do it.

“You have to keep going but it’s a pity she is not there today.”

Advertisement

While there is “months and months” of work involved in putting a project like Éiriu together, Hayes says he just wants to go back in and fix it.

However, he adds that he’ll have to consult with those involved to see how to move forward.

Hayes is currently featured on a Discovery Channel programme titled ‘A Cut Above’ that documents chainsaw carvers from around the world turning wooden logs into works of art.

“I had just got a call from the States telling me that the TV show we were after doing had done really well,” said Hayes.

“Then I hang up the phone and I get a call to say that Éiriu has gone. I didn’t believe it to be honest until I went to see it with my own eyes.

“A massive sculpture that has disappeared so quick, it was hard to look at really. I did have a tear I have to say, you just can’t get your head around it.”

Hayes competes in international chainsaw carving championships and says that community has been very supportive since Éiriu’s destruction.

But he adds that this incident has left a “sour taste”.

“We are all saying the same time really. There’s a good thing happening and people are angry to see this.

“Everybody is just trying to take it in and we need to find a way to correct this.”

Hayes said people in the area who “saw the sculpture being made and followed the process” are particularly upset with the destruction.

But Hayes adds that he is determined to see them happy again: “We’ll come up with a solution.

“I still have my hands and we’ll figure out a way to fix it and put a smile on people’s faces.”