MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT in the United Kingdom are being sworn in at the House of Commons today, a practice which requires them to swear an allegiance to King Charles III.

While Sinn Féin MPs have practiced abstentionism since the party’s establishment, as a cause of this arrangement, the largely Republican SDLP party in Northern Ireland have sworn their allegiance “under protest” in London today.

As well as stating that he was swearing his allegiance under protest, party leader Colum Eastwood added his “true allegiance” is to the people of Derry and the people of Ireland.

The Foyle MP, from Co Derry, has been a member of the House of Commons since the last election in 2019 and the leader of his party since 2015.

Eastwood had a majority of over 17,000 votes in 2019 but his lead was slashed last week to just over 4,000.

Before beginning his affirmation, a non-religious alternative to an ‘Oath’ for MPs which still requires them to swear an allegiance to the King, he insisted that he was only doing so to serve his constituents.

Fellow SLDP MP Claire Hanna made similar remarks before beginning her affirmation, as Gaelige and in English.

“I gcarideas agus i dóchas le hÉire nua rétithe, deirim mo dhílseacht go muinter Béal Féirste Theas agus an Dún Lár. In friendship and in hope of a reconciled new Ireland, my allegiance is to the people of Belfast South and Mid Down and I say these words in order to serve them.”

SDLPs Claire Hanna MP begins her affirmation in Irish and states she takes it "in hope of a reconciled new Ireland" pic.twitter.com/GA30p0pPXA — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) July 9, 2024

Both politicians retained their seats while Sinn Féin became, officially, the largest party in Northern Ireland after it completed the hattrick in becoming at Westminster, Stormont, and local government last week.

Today, Keir Starmer made his first speech in the House of Commons as the new Prime Minister of the UK today as his fellow Government Labour MPs were unable to take their actual seats in the Parliament because there were not enough chairs in chamber for the massive majority it won last week.

Starmer paid tribute to colleagues past and present during his speech and reiterated the commitment he made during the campaign to “replace the politics of performance with the politics of service”

Starmer, Taoiseach Simon Harris, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have all said they hope the new Labour government can work to strengthen the relationship between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic over the next number of years.

There had been several tense moments between leaders in Ireland and the UK in recent years over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, controversial Troubles legacy legislation, and most recently over migration flows.

It is hoped, by all leaders, that attitudes will change with a new party in power.

In Westminster today, Labour MP Diane Abbott celebrated the growing number of women MPs as she took up her new role as Mother of the House, following the turmoil which gripped the Labour party over her reselection.

Speaking for the first time as Mother of the House, she congratulated new Members of Parliament, telling them: “It is a great job and you will never regret coming here.

“I would also like to congratulate the officers of the House who have organised such a meticulous and careful induction. I remember when I was a new MP, they just gave you a bunch of keys and told you to get on with it.”

Includes reporting from Press Association