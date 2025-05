A SEA TURTLE that was found washed up in Co Clare has boarded an Aer Lingus flight to Gran Canaria today.

Solstice was discovered stranded on the coast on Christmas Eve by a volunteer from Hogsprickle rescue. An expert team at Dingle Oceanworld determined that the turtle was suffering from pneumonia and meningitis, likely brought on by the shock of the cold waters.

Bite marks on Solstice’s shell appeared to have been inflicted by a seal or a shark.

Over the past five months, Solstice has been rehabilitated by the team at Dingle Oceanworld and is now en route home having been given a clean bill of health. The aquarium reached out to Aer Lingus to make plans for Solstice’s trip.

Aer Lingus crew worked to plan the young turtle’s travel arrangements. Once Solstice arrives in Gran Canaria, an official from the Tarifa Wildlife Recovery Centre will begin her re-adaptation to her native environment. The goal is for Solstice to be released back into the wild.

First Officer Brian Judge and Senior Cabin Crew Susan Breslin on board with Solstice, the green sea turtle. Aer Lingus Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Donal Moriarty said that every measure has been taken to ensure the turtle’s safe travel.

“Solstice has her own assigned seat, right next to her carer, and a specially designed container that has been fitted safely by our engineering team to ensure a smooth journey,” he said.

The director of Dingle Oceanworld, Kevin Flannery, said that he and his team estimate that Solstice is between five and eight years old. Green sea turtles can live for up to 90 years.

Flannery said that given her potential lifespan, it was “crucial” that the team did everything possible to return her to her native waters.

This marks the third time the airline has worked with local rescue teams to transport a lost sea turtle home. In 2021, Loggerhead turtle Julius Caesar (also known as ‘JC’) was brought home, and in 2014 Leona, of the same species, was brought back to Gran Canaria.