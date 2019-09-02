This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister announces SEAI grants to deliver energy upgrades to nearly 700 homes

The grants, which have been approved for a number of community projects, will also cover upgrades for commerical and community buildings.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 2 Sep 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,824 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4791318
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MINISTER RICHARD BRUTON has announced a number of grants have been approved under the SEAI Communities scheme to deliver energy upgrades to almost 700 homes and 570 community and commercial buildings.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment said the government is providing €25 million to fund proposals developed by 57 communities.He said the funding will support these communities in delivering upgrades in homes and other buildings in their local area. 

Bruton said the work will eliminate 34,676 tonnes of CO2 annually. 

Just two weeks ago the Minister confirmed a reversal of the decision to end the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) home grant scheme. This scheme involves individual applications by homeowners – today’s announcement relates to the community projects scheme. 

The authority had announced it would only give grants to home projects that had already been approved as funding had run out. Announcing the u-turn two weeks ago, Minister Bruton also said he regretted the distress this had caused to homeowners.

Projects approved for funding through the community scheme include: 

  • Insulation, lighting, heading and refrigeration upgrades to Waterford libraries, schools, communities centres, GAA clubs, shops and farms;
  • In Dublin, Wexford and Kildare, homes, businesses, a church, NCBI charity shops and the Mater Hospital will be upgraded with a combination of lighting upgrades, new heating systems, including Combined Heat and Power and solar PV for generating electricity;
  • Wicklow County Council is leading a project in Wicklow and Wexford that will see a selection of homes, leisure centres, recycling centres, public buildings, a bakery and a hotel carry out upgrades on insulation, heating, lighting, refrigeration, heat recovery and steam generation.

Jim Gannon, CEO of SEAI said the authority is working with hundreds of communities across the country to provide them with knowledge and the means to plan their own carbon pathway and deliver on their ambitions. 

“These government funded grants are a key support for communities ready to invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions tailored to their needs,” he said.

“The collective achievements of these communities can be replicated, drawing more and more citizens into Ireland’s clean energy transition.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie