Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 18 January 2023 Dublin: 1°C
Garda Press Office
# Missing
Have you seen Seamus? He is missing from Mayo since Monday morning
He was last seen at approximatley 10am when he left his home in a silver Volkswagen Golf
1.2k
0
13 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE URGING the public to help find 68-year-old Seamus Cawley who is missing from his home in Crossmolina, Mayo since Monday morning.

Seamus was last seen at approximately 10am when he left his home in a silver Volkswagen Golf with partial registration of 08-MO.

He is described as being approximately 5’9” with a stocky build and grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt and navy trousers.

Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     