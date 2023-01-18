Have you seen Seamus? He is missing from Mayo since Monday morning

GARDAÍ ARE URGING the public to help find 68-year-old Seamus Cawley who is missing from his home in Crossmolina, Mayo since Monday morning.

Seamus was last seen at approximately 10am when he left his home in a silver Volkswagen Golf with partial registration of 08-MO.

He is described as being approximately 5’9” with a stocky build and grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt and navy trousers.

Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.