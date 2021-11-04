#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

Garda divers join search for missing woman after personal items found near Cliffs of Moher

Gardaí commenced a search for a woman believed to be in her late 20s.

By Patrick Flynn Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 3:30 PM
42 minutes ago 3,416 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5592097
File photo of the Cliffs of Moher.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
File photo of the Cliffs of Moher.
File photo of the Cliffs of Moher.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

GARDA DIVERS, CLARE Civil Defence and the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat have joined the search for a woman reported missing at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare last night.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard has also been dispatched to the incident as the local Doolin unit was stood down on Monday following six shock resignations. The Doolin volunteer team was taken ‘off the board’ which means that they will not be tasked to any incidents.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter carried out a search of the area last night after the alarm was raised. It’s understood that some personal items were found on a pathway at the cliffs. After examining those items, Gardaí commenced a search for a woman believed to be in her late 20s.

Rescue 115 undertook a search a further search of the area this morning while divers from the Garda Water Unit travelled to Clare to assist in the operation. The Aran Islands RNLI all-weather lifeboat was dispatched from Kilronan on Inis Mór and has been searching the coast from Aill Na Searrach south to Hags Head.

Clare Civil Defence’s UAV (drone) team is also assisting in the search which is being coordinated by An Garda Síochána and watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

This is the first callout to the area usually covered by the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard.

Confirming that the Doolin team had been stood down and wouldn’t be tasked to any water or land based emergencies, an Irish Coast Guard spokesperson said: “In the interim Coast Guard is liaising with other SAR stakeholders in the area in order to provide cover for services that otherwise would be provided by the Doolin unit.”

It’s understood that these stakeholders include the Kilkee Coast Guard unit; Kilrush RNLI in-shore lifeboat; the Aran Islands RNLI all-weather lifeboat; Clare County Fire and Rescue Service; Clare Civil Defence as well as cave and mountain rescue organisations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

It has also emerged that a team of volunteers from the Ballybunion unit of the Coast Guard in Kerry will be made available to respond to calls in the Doolin area if required. The journey by road is over 150 kilometres and would take over two hours so it’s understood volunteers and their equipment will be flown by helicopter the Doolin if needed.

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie