AN EXCAVATION HAS been initiated on the site at the centre of an investigation into the disappearance of a mother-of-two in Co Meath.

Elizabeth Clarke, who lived in Navan, has not been seen since 2013.

It was announced on Friday that her case had been upgraded to a murder investigation.

A search was started at a house in Navan on Friday as part of the reclassified probe.

That process continued through difficult conditions on Saturday with forensic teams removing material from the site.

Throughout a cold and wet day, digging was also carried out at the scene.

Ms Clarke was 24 at the time of her disappearance.

She had previously lived in both Portrane and Bettystown, Co Meath, with her family who officially reported her missing in January 2015.

A “sustained” investigation has been carried out into her disappearance, led by a team at Navan Garda Station.

Gardaí have previously carried out inquiries, including house-to-house checks, and land, canal and river searches.

The latest search at the house in Navan is being led by the Meath Serious Crime Hub based at Navan Garda Station, supported by the Meath divisional search team and Garda National Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said the search operation has the support of other state expertise, including a forensic archaeologist if required.

The family of Ms Clarke are being kept fully updated on the investigation, gardaí said.

A fresh appeal has been issued to those with information about her disappearance to come forward.

The investigation team at Navan Garda Station can be contacted at 046 9036100, through a local Garda station or the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111.