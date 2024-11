THE SEARCH FOR a woman who went missing after going for a swim in Co Galway has been stood down for the evening and will continue over the weekend.

Máire Ní Fhátharta was reported missing from Silverstrand beach on Tuesday at around 1pm.

Hours earlier, in a separate incident, renowned songwriter Johnny Duhan had also been reported missing, having failed to return from his daily swim.

Mr Duhan was found hours later but an extensive search from the docks in Galway city to Spiddal in Connemara haved failed to yield any sign of Ms Ní Fhátharta.

The Irish Coast Guard this evening said that the Valentia Marine Rescue Centre is coordinating the search, in support of An Garda Siochana.

Rescue helicopter R115, Coast Guard rescue boat units, drone teams and shore search units and RNLI lifeboats have also been tasked to the scene.

They are further supported by the Navy Dive Unit, who are providing sonar and dive support, as well as a large number of local craft who are assisting the wider search of Galway bay.

Civil Defence Units are also working with An Garda Siochana and the Irish Coast Guard in providing drone and search team support.

The search will continue over the weekend.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page has been established to aid the search operation for Ms Ní Fhátharta and to support volunteers.

Any excess funds will be donated to voluntary organisations that have been assisting in the search.

Ms Ní Fhátharta’s family said they “can’t find the words to begin to thank everyone for their efforts so far”.

Mr Duhan’s funeral mass took place this afternoon at St Killian’s Church, in New Inn, Co Galway.

Portrait of Johnny Duhan. JohnnyDuhan.com JohnnyDuhan.com

At his funeral, prayers were offered for Ms Ní Fhátharta and her family, and for those involved in the search operation.

In his homily, Fr Michael Brennan said Mr Duhan had a “searching mind and a searching heart”.

And in her eulogy, his daughter Ailbhe said Mr Duhan was a man of great faith, whose life was full of “music, love and passion”.

She recalled how he “fought tirelessly to bring Irish music to radio” to ensure local voices were heard, as part of his love for song and word.

He was a man of deep spirituality and wisdom, with bibles and prayer books “marked from cover to cover”.