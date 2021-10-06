Your Evening Longread: The long and winding search for the Zodiac killer

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Zodiac killer

This evening it’s being reported that some amateur sleuths believe they’ve identified the Zodiac killer. This article, from 2018, charts the search for him across 50 years.

(SF Chronicle, approx 10 mins reading time)

As he killed, the Zodiac mailed a flurry of taunting letters and cryptograms to The Chronicle and others. “This is the Zodiac speaking,” they opened, and were often signed with a rifle-sight crosshairs symbol. He claimed to love killing because “man is the most dangerous game,” and once threatened to massacre a dozen people unless The Chronicle printed his message. The paper published the letter. The Zodiac also threatened to wipe out an entire school bus by shooting out the front tire so he could “pick off the kiddies as they come bouncing out.”