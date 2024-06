THE COAST GUARD has joined gardaí as they continue to search for a missing climber on Mount Brandon in Co Kerry today.

Sebastian Jaworski was last seen near the summit of Mount Brandon at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Sub-centre in Valentia has tasked the Coast Guard rescue helicopters based at Shannon (R115) and Waterford (R117) as well as Coast Guard Units from Dingle, Glenderry and Iveragh to assist in this search, a spokesperson said.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday and extensive searches have been underway since, the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team said on Friday.

“The team is seeking information from anyone who may have seen this man at any stage on the hill or around the general Brandon area from Sunday afternoon onwards,” KMRT said on Facebook earlier this week.