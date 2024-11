A MAJOR SEARCH operation will resume this morning to locate a woman missing in Silverstrand in Galway Bay.

Emergency services launched a multi-agency search after reports that a woman in her 30s was missing after swimming at Silverstrand. A man in his 70s was also reported missing at the same beach at the same time, in a separate incident.

The search team yesterday evening located the body of the man who was later identified as renowned singer and songwriter Johnny Duhan (74).

The search for her was launched when she did not turn up for work and her car was found in the car park at Silverstrand where she was a regular swimmer.

Gardaí have called on anyone who was in the Silverstrand area yesterday morning and noticed anything to contact them.

Silverstrand Beach is a popular beach in Galway located between Salthill and Barna.

Superintendent Paudie O’Shea in Galway said the situation was “absolutely devastating” and that gardaí are working with the families involved.

He said: “We’re just trying to piece together the sequence of events, and currently we don’t know the full sequence of events, and that is something we’re trying to establish.”

Coordinated searches will get underway later this morning.

Local searches, organised by volunteers, continued overnight – with gardaí warning anyone willing to help to do so with caution and assuring the public that a coordinated operation is planned.

Includes reporting by John Fallon