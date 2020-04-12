This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second man arrested over Cork brawl in which man was stabbed

Another man has been charged in relation to the incident.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 10:19 AM
14 minutes ago 1,611 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072962
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

A SECOND MAN has been arrested in connection with a brawl that happened in Cork last week.

A man in his 20s was stabbed during the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident. He was detained at Togher Garda Station and released without charge in the early hours of this morning.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Friday, a man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident. He was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court yesterday.

The victim, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie