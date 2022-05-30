#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 May 2022
Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland by HSE

The first case of monkeypox in Ireland was reported on Saturday by the HSPC.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 30 May 2022, 9:50 PM
Monkeypox seen under a microscope
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE HSE HAVE confirmed that a second case of monkeypox has been reported in the State.

In a statement, the HSE said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) were notified of a second case of monkeypox in Ireland.

“This was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries,” said the HSE.

“For each case, Public Health is following up those who had close contact with the case while they were infectious. In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about the cases will be provided.”

The HSE added that public health risk assessments have been undertaken and that those who were in contact with the cases are currently being advised on what to do if they fall ill.

The first case of monkeypox was reported on Saturday, with the HSPC first being notified of the case on Friday night.

“A multidisciplinary Incident Management Team was established by the HSE when the international alert was first raised and commenced activities to prepare for cases in Ireland,” said the HSE.

The IMT will continue to actively monitor this evolving international situation. To assist in Ireland’s response, monkeypox has been made a notifiable disease. This means that medical practitioners (and laboratories) are required to notify the local Medical Officer of Health/Director of Public Health of monkeypox cases in Ireland.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed last week that the health service had ordered smallpox vaccines to combat monkeypox and that the health service was considering a vaccination campaign for healthcare workers.

There are vaccines coming in… A little over 200 cases reported in Europe, thankfully a very small number of them have been hospitalised. I’m advised that that’s where people had underlying conditions, [were] immunocompromised,” Donnelly told The Anton Savage Show on Newstalk on Saturday.

On Thursday, Northern Ireland recorded its first case of the virus, with the North’s public health agency saying that the discovery of the case was “not surprising” due to other cases being reported in other parts of the UK.

There have been over 200 cases of monkeypox recorded in Europe, North America and other countries worldwide in recent weeks.

The virus can be passed on through close person-to-person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has monkeypox, such as clothes, bedding or utensils. Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks.

Dr Kim Roberts, virology lecturer with Trinity College Dublin, told The Journal earlier today that people should be aware of monkeypox and its symptoms but that people do not need to panic.

Tadgh McNally
