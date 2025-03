UNIONS REPRESENTING HEALTH workers in the charity and voluntary sectors have reached an agreement with government representatives on a long-running pay and conditions dispute.

The deal, finalised last night at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), outlines a series of proposals designed to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the community and voluntary sector.

The agreement was reached after negotiations between union members and Government representatives, which lasted several hours.

RTÉ reports that the deal includes a 9.25% pay increase over two years, from October 2024 to October 2026, and a commitment to include workers in the community and voluntary sector in future public sector pay agreements.

In a statement last night, SIPTU said the set of proposals reached are a “step forward in securing fair pay and recognition Section 39 workers”.

However, SIPTU cautioned that “not all issues are resolved”.

SIPTU said that a consultation process will now take place with members once the proposals are issued for their consideration.

Last month, SIPTU members employed in Section 39 organisations had voted overwhelmingly for strike action in relation to the pay dispute.

SIPTU warned at the time that if the government “falls short again, our members have delivered a mandate for action to be taken in this dispute”.

Section 39 organisations are charities and organisations contracted by the State to provide health services.

They work across a number of areas, including disability and primary care.

Liam Berney, Senior Industrial Officer with ICTU, said members would now be given the opportunity to consider what is being proposed.

“We’ve had a set of proposals that were developed over the course of negotations today, and these will be considered by unions over the coming days,” Berney told RTÉ News yesterday.

Historically, the pay for Section 39 workers was linked to HSE staff, but during the economic crash, these organisations were instructed to impose pay cuts in line with those made on HSE staff.

However, during the recovery, HSE staff pay was restored, but additional funding to restore the pay of Section 39 organisation staff was not provided.