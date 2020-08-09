Quiz: This is your chance to test how much you know about seeds

PEOPLE ACROSS THE world have received a strange, unexpected gift in the post recently: Seeds.
The phenomenon has been recorded in several countries, with authorities asking the public not to plant them.
Irish authorities issued a warning about the strange deliveries this week.
It is thought to be part of a ‘brushing’ scam, where an online seller sets up an account using an innocent party’s personal details (usually sourced through data dumped or sold online after a website is hacked), sending them the products as ‘gifts’, and then using that account to write fake – but verified – reviews.
The only sane and rational course of action here for us was, of course, to write a quiz about seeds. Let’s go.
