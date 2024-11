FORMER SENATOR BILLY Lawless, a Galway native who was a successful businessman in Chicago from his move in the 1990s, has died at the age of 73.

Lawless was an independent senator, nominated by then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to serve in the Seanad from 2016 to 2020.

A native of Rahoon, Lawless was chair of Fine Gael in the Galway West constituency and stood unsuccessfully for Galway City Council in 1991. Lawless and his family emigrated to Chicago in 1998 after his daughter was offered a rowing scholarship at Boston University.

In Chicago, Lawless set up a successful restaurant chain. In 2007, he established Gage Hospitality Group.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that he had learned of Lawless’ death with “utmost sadness”.

“Billy Lawless was a gentleman to his core, he was a businessman at the top of his game, and he was a person who accepted a challenge from former Taoiseach Enda Kenny – to travel from Chicago to Leinster House to represent the Irish diaspora,” Harris said.

“He did his work with diligence and great pride; he was great company, and he was an extremely kind man.”

Lawless was made Freeman of Galway in 2015 for his efforts in helping the cause of Irish emigrants and the undocumented Irish in the US. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Galway in 2015.

Upon assuming the role of senator in 2016, Lawless became the first Irish senator to be based overseas. In 2021, he was awarded the Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

He is remembered by his wife Anne, and their four children.