SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Cork City during a major search operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs by an Organised Crime Group.

The operation, which is ongoing, saw gardaí search seven premises and seize a number of items.

Advertisement

The men arrested, ranging from their 20s to 40s, have been conveyed to garda stations in Cork City.

Six of the men are being held on specific crime legislation relating to firearms offences, involving murder, false imprisonment and/or possession of firearms.

One is being held for alleged drug trafficking offences.

A spokesperson said that the Cork City Serious Crime Units, National Surveillance Unit, Regional Surveillance Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, Regional Dog Unit, and Operation Tara were all involved in the investigation.