Thursday 17 December 2020
Seventh person arrested over alleged corrupt practices at Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board

The man in his 60s was arrested in Co Kildare this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 8:03 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A SEVENTH PERSON has been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB). 

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 60s this morning. 

He was arrested at a location in Co Kildare for the offence of conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. 

He was taken to Naas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, the GNECB, in Co Kildare.

This is the seventh arrest as part of this ongoing investigation. 

Hayley Halpin
