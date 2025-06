SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a school in Austria, according to local media reports.

The shooting happened at a secondary school in the Dreierschützengasse area in the city of Graz in the south east of the country.

Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the interior ministry as saying that several people have been killed, including the suspected attacker.

Police said the operation remains ongoing, and a meeting point has been set up for parents at a nearby sports stadium.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.