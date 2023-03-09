Several people killed and others seriously injured after shooting at church in Hamburg

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
A NUMBER OF people have been fatally injured following a shooting in a church in Hamburg, Germany.
Hamburg Police said shots were fired in a church in the Grossborstel district of the city at around 9pm.
Several people have been seriously injured and there have been some fatalities, police confirmed on Twitter.
The number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed.
The shooting took place at around 9pm, police said, adding that there were “one or more unknown” assailants.
Hamburg Police said they are on site with a large number of officers.
They alerted people to an “extreme danger” in the area using a catastrophe warning app.
Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.
German media has reported that the perpetrator is on the run.
With reporting by © AFP 2023
