Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Jonas Walzberg/dpa/PA Images Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg
# Germany
Several people killed and others seriously injured after shooting at church in Hamburg
The number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed.
Updated 14 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago

A NUMBER OF people have been fatally injured following a shooting in a church in Hamburg, Germany. 

Hamburg Police said shots were fired in a church in the Grossborstel district of the city at around 9pm.  

Several people have been seriously injured and there have been some fatalities, police confirmed on Twitter. 

The number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed. 

The shooting took place at around 9pm, police said, adding that there were “one or more unknown” assailants.

Hamburg Police said they are on site with a large number of officers.

They alerted people to an “extreme danger” in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

German media has reported that the perpetrator is on the run.

With reporting by © AFP 2023

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
