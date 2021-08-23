#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 23 August 2021
Advertisement

Former Sex Pistols win legal battle against Johnny Rotten

The punk group’s former drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones sued the band’s ex-singer to allow their songs to be used in a TV drama.

By Press Association Monday 23 Aug 2021, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 8,503 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5529528
File image of the Sex Pistols in 1975.
Image: PA
File image of the Sex Pistols in 1975.
File image of the Sex Pistols in 1975.
Image: PA

TWO FORMER SEX Pistols have won a High Court battle against former frontman Johnny Rotten over the use of the punk band’s songs in a forthcoming television series.

The punk group’s former drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones sued the band’s ex-singer Johnny Rotten, real name John Lydon, to allow their songs to be used in TV drama Pistol, directed by Danny Boyle.

In a ruling today, Sir Anthony Mann found the pair were entitled to invoke “majority voting rules” against the ex-singer, real name John Lydon, in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in the series, under the terms of a Band Member Agreement (BMA).

The six-part series, which is being made by Disney and is due to air next year, is based on a 2016 memoir by Jones called Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

During a week-long hearing at the High Court in London, Jones and Cook argued that, under the terms of the BMA made in 1998, decisions regarding licensing requests can be determined on a “majority rules basis”.

But Lydon, who has previously told The Sunday Times he thinks the series is the “most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”, argued that licences cannot be granted without his consent.

His lawyers told the court that the agreement had never been used and that he considers it a “nuclear button” for the claimants and their manager, Anita Camerata, to “impose their wishes” on him.

They said he had a “deep-felt and passionate aversion to becoming a ‘prisoner’ of a hostile majority” and in his evidence to the court, Lydon said the agreement “smacks of some kind of slave labour”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lawyers for Cook and Jones argued there should not be any dispute about whether the agreement allows licensing decisions to be made “by a majority” and said Lydon is in breach of the BMA by refusing to provide his consent.

They also said the court could not accept his evidence as true because it was a “straightforward lie” and he could not “genuinely have believed the agreement was never effective”.

They told the court Cook and Jones’ claim is against Lydon alone, and that original band member Glen Matlock, who was replaced by Sid Vicious, and representatives of the estate of Vicious, who died in February 1979, supported their position.

The Sex Pistols were formed in 1975 and disbanded in 1978, but have performed live shows together a number of times since then, most recently in 2008.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie