Half of women in Ireland have experienced sexual violence

AT LEAST HALF of women in Ireland have experienced a form of sexual violence in their lifetime, according to a major new survey by the Central Statistics Office.

52% of women and 28% of men reported experiencing sexual violence to the Sexual Violence Survey 2022, which set out to understand the prevalence of sexual violence in Ireland.

CSO Statistician Helen McGrath explained that “sexual violence is defined in this survey as a range of non-consensual experiences, from non-contact experiences to non-consensual sexual intercourse”.

21% of women and 5% of men reported experiencing non-consensual sexual intercourse over their lifetime, while 10% of women experienced non-consensual sexual intercourse as an adult when they were unable to give consent.

17% of men aged 25-34 experienced non-consensual sexual touching as an adult.

Of people who experienced sexual violence at least once in their lifetime, 78% knew the perpetrator.

Tweet 1/3

The findings of the Sexual Violence* Survey 2022 conducted by the CSO have been published. The aim of this survey is to provide national prevalence figures on sexual violence in Ireland.



To view the survey publication click:

💻 https://t.co/ZSqXjdTBq8



See thread: ↓ pic.twitter.com/HDtY7vb1Ee — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) April 19, 2023 Central Statistics Office Ireland / Twitter

The survey did not interview children but it did ask adults about their experiences when they were a child. 20% said they experienced unwanted contact sexual violence as a child 19% said they experienced unwanted non-contact sexual violence.

15% of adults experienced sexual violence both as an adult and as a child, while 11% experienced it only as an adult and 14% only as a child.

Women were almost four times more likely than men to have experienced sexual violence both as an adult and as a child (23% compared to 6%) and more than twice as likely to have experienced it as an adult only (16% compared to 6%).

The rate of experience of sexual violence for women was similar as a child (36%) or as an adult (39%). However, for men, sexual violence as a child (22%) occurred at almost double the rate of adulthood (12%).

Advertisement

Among young adults aged 18-24, women experienced sexual violence both as an adult and as a child (35%) at almost four times the rate that young men did (9%), while young men experienced sexual violence as a child only (24%) at a higher rate than young women (14%).

47% of adults who experienced sexual violence had spoken to someone about it, with women more likely to have told someone about an experience than men (53% compared to 34%).

Adults between the ages of 18-24 and 25-34 had the highest rate of disclosure at 50%, compared to 41% for those aged 65 and over.

McGrath said that the results provide “important detail and insight on a very serious and sensitive societal issue”.

“We appreciate that behind the data in today’s publication are a range of individual stories, which speak to the lived experience of those who have, and those who have not, experienced sexual violence,” McGrath said.

The complex research represented a significant undertaking for the CSO as it sought to create an ethical survey that could accurately capture the statistics, which are often under-reported. It drew on work by the World Health Organisation on principles for ethics and safety in research on violence against women.

While the survey was being administered, it was referred to as the ‘Safety of the Person’ survey to try to protect respondents who may have been in an ongoing abusive relationship.

The concepts and questions used in the survey went through a series of testing before they were implemented.

The CSO invited a sample of 12,665 people to participate in the survey and received 4,575 responses.

“Ethical considerations also led to the decision to have a graduated and less explicit introduction to the survey. After this initial introduction, before the respondent began the main part of the survey, they were informed clearly about the nature of the survey and their consent was sought before they could proceed through to the survey questionnaire,” the CSO has outlined.

“To ensure that a wide range of respondents could engage with the survey, a range of data collection modes was used: secure web-form, face-to-face with a confidential element for the sensitive questions, and a paper form. The vast majority of respondents replied via the secure web-form.”

More information on how the survey was conducted and how it defined sexual violence is available on the CSO website.

Support is available at:

National Sexual Violence Helpline: 1800 778 888 or rapecrisishelp.ie

National Domestic Violence Helpline (for women): 1800 341 900

Male Advice Line (for men experiencing domestic abuse): 1800 816 588

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre: 1800 77 88 88 or drcc.ie

Galway Rape Crisis Centre: 1800 355 355 or galwayrcc.org

Sexual Violence Centre Cork: 1800 496 496 or sexualviolence.ie